United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$85.25 and last traded at C$85.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$85.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.33.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. United Co.s’s payout ratio is currently -119.01%.

United Co.s Company Profile (TSE:UNC)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

