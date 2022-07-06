United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.25

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$85.25 and last traded at C$85.25, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$85.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.33.
United Co.s (TSE:UNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter.
United Co.s Company Profile (TSE:UNC)
United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
