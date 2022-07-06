Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Shares Gap Down to $104.90

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $104.90, but opened at $101.46. Universal Health Services shares last traded at $101.76, with a volume of 2,639 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on UHS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.02.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $188,455,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after buying an additional 1,051,850 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after buying an additional 321,368 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

