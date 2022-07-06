Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Evercore ISI

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

