UREEQA (URQA) Price Hits $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $550,627.42 and approximately $1,236.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 893.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,996.39 or 0.09941749 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00131319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00099609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016535 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

