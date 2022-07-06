URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Down 3.3%

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.51). Approximately 661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.63).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 million and a P/E ratio of 852.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 347.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75.

Get URU Metals alerts:

About URU Metals (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.