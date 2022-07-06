URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Down 3.3%

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.51). Approximately 661 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.63).
The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 million and a P/E ratio of 852.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 347.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.75.
About URU Metals (LON:URU)
Read More
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for URU Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for URU Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.