USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. USANA Health Sciences also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.05-$1.05 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of USNA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,648. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

