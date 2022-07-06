V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $84.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

