VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Shares Down 0%

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.27. Approximately 19,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 91,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 100,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period.

