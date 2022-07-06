VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) is Clean Yield Group’s 3rd Largest Position

Clean Yield Group lowered its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,657 shares during the period. VanEck Green Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.09% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 26,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GRNB remained flat at $$23.68 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,687. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $27.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96.

