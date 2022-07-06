Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) is Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,170,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,625,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,380,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,033. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.63. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.