Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.71. 19,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,900. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

