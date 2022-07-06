Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Cut by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $81,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after acquiring an additional 296,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after acquiring an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.84. 34,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

