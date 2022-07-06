Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,252,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

