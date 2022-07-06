Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,431 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $228.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

