Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 148.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VIS traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $162.02. The stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,556. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $157.99 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.28.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

