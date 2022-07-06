Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $21,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after acquiring an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 433,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $332.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

