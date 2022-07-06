Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 163,306 shares.The stock last traded at $158.70 and had previously closed at $157.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $2,786,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,254,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,843,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,503,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

