Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $20,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,823 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.97. 47,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,706. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

