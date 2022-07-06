Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Increased by Emerson Wealth LLC

Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.94.

