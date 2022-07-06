Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,787 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $203.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average of $234.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.