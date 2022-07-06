Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 103,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.70 and a 200-day moving average of $394.97.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.