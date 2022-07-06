Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

