Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VOOV stock opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.39 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.82.

