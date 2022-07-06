Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $328,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

