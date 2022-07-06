Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Short Interest Update

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $263,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,879,378.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $67,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,992 shares of company stock worth $1,424,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

PCVX opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

