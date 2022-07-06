Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Purchases 32,500 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 32,500 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $309,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,220,279 shares in the company, valued at $68,809,258.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $115,514.28.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 34,366 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $333,693.86.

On Friday, June 24th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 149,120 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,443,481.60.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 142,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,557,610.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 5,951 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $57,665.19.

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $407,000.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 58,054 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $517,261.14.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 289,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,502. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tricida by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tricida by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Tricida (Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

