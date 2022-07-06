Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

