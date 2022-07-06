VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Update

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 782,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $645,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,915 shares in the company, valued at $154,796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,832. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in VeriSign by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $172.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.59. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

