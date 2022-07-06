Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Down 4.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.97. Approximately 73,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,129,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.