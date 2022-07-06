Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Fmr Llc Sells 38,775 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) insider Fmr Llc sold 38,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $607,216.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,596.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fmr Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $536,436.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. 18,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,156. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $845.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

