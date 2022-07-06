Viacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,675.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Viacoin has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $2,675.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 123.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00028537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00246067 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002241 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

