VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Down 7%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shares were down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 13,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,405,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

