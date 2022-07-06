VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.16% from the company’s previous close.
VSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.
Shares of VSEC stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,123. VSE has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $65.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $459.19 million, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
