VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.16% from the company’s previous close.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of VSEC stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,123. VSE has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $65.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $459.19 million, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. VSE had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $231.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

