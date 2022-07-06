Wagerr Price Tops $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $484.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,767,366 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

