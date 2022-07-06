Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after acquiring an additional 437,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after acquiring an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 304,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

HCC opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.66 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.90%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

