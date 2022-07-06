Wavelength Capital Management LLC Has $20.21 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wavelength Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 15.7% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $20,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

