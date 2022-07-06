Wealth CMT Purchases 38,670 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wealth CMT boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 654.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,836,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. 44,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,476,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

