Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 5.7% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,885,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,853,395,000 after purchasing an additional 593,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,132,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,552,768. The company has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

