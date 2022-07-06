Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.41 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

