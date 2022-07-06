Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

VO opened at $199.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.80 and a 200-day moving average of $226.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

