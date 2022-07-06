Welch & Forbes LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.