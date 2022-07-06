Welch & Forbes LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 1.19% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 531.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,221.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

