Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $11,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $121.73 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.35 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.58.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The business had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

