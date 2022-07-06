Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 205,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.52% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 255,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EVN opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

