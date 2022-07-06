Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.51. The company has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

