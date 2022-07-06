Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $114.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.48. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

