Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $286.96 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

