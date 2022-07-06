Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 81 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $242.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.18 and a 200-day moving average of $271.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.