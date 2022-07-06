Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

