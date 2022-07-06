WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00012686 BTC on major exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $317.27 million and approximately $21.72 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,359.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.59 or 0.10016087 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00138626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002259 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 4,151.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016539 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

